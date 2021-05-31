Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox is Machine Gun Kelly's No. 1 fan! The "Jennifer's Body" actress was the ultimate supportive girlfriend when she joined the "Concert for Aliens" artist onstage this past weekend. Kelly was performing at Barstool Sports' party in Westfield, Ind., ahead of the Indy 500. An eyewitness told E! News, "She came out after everyone was chanting 'Megan' for some time." Megan took the stage wearing jeans, heels and an ab-baring crop top. She and her man grabbed hands and gazed into each other's eyes, smiling.

