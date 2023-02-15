Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly working on their relationship? Breakup speculation has surrounded the "Night Teeth" actress and the "Papercuts" artist in recent days. The Daily Mail published photos of the two together on Monday exiting a building, which the outlet reports houses a couple's counseling office. The photos come the same day a source claimed to People that the couple is "speaking and trying to work things out." Megan and MGK have both yet to publicly comment on the recent reports and speculation.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight