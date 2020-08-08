Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just keep heating up! The couple gave fans another peek at their red-hot romance, this time rocking out to some headbanging music! The rapper and actor shared a brief clip of him and his ladylove letting loose and lip-syncing in unison, with Megan giving the camera a flirty smile. The post follows Megan's estranged husband Brian Austin Green's not-so-subtle response to the pair making their relationship social media official days earlier.

