Access
WEEKDAYS

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Rock Out In Flirty Headbanging Video

CLIP08/07/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just keep heating up! The couple gave fans another peek at their red-hot romance, this time rocking out to some headbanging music! The rapper and actor shared a brief clip of him and his ladylove letting loose and lip-syncing in unison, with Megan giving the camera a flirty smile. The post follows Megan's estranged husband Brian Austin Green's not-so-subtle response to the pair making their relationship social media official days earlier.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, megan fox, Machine Gun Kelly, megan fox machine gun kelly, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox Brian Austin Green, celebrity couples
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Pic Of Husband Alex Rodriguez In The Bathtub
CLIP 10/06/20
Eddie Van Halen, Legendary Guitarist, Dead At 65 After Cancer Battle
CLIP 10/06/20
Kylie Jenner Bakes Halloween Cookies With Daughter Stormi In Adorable Video
CLIP 10/06/20
Cassie Randolph's Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood Extended (Reports)
CLIP 10/06/20
Tim McGraw Writes Faith Hill Achingly Sweet Anniversary Note: 'My Oxygen Only Exists If You're By My Side'
CLIP 10/06/20
Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Initially Didn’t Like PDA With Justin Bieber
CLIP 10/06/20
Jane Seymour Still Asked To Recite This Hilarious 'Wedding Crashers' Line 15 Years Later
CLIP 10/06/20
Ian Ziering Reacts To Jessica Alba's Claim She Couldn't Make Eye Contact With '90210' Cast
CLIP 10/06/20
Meet Matt James' 'Bachelor' Contestants That Will Be Vying For His Heart | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 10/06/20
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Addresses Changes At 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' As Co-Executive Producer
CLIP 10/06/20
Sophie Turner Shows Off Joe Jonas’ New Tattoos
CLIP 10/06/20
Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community For 'Careless Mistake' In Savage X Fenty Show
CLIP 10/06/20
Meghan McCain Jokingly Asks If ‘Your Nipples Can Actually Fall Off From Breast Feeding’
CLIP 10/06/20
Artem Chigvintsev Is 'Overwhelmed With Joy' As A Dad, 'DWTS' & Nikki Bella
CLIP 10/06/20
Jeannie Mai Reveals Her Mom Is Betting Against Her Winning 'DWTS'
CLIP 10/06/20
Skai Jackson Gets Candid About Cameron Boyce's Death Changing Her Outlook On Life
CLIP 10/06/20
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Finally On The Right Path' After 2-Year Sobriety
CLIP 10/06/20
Will Smith And Family Honored By Robin Williams’ Kids With Legacy Of Laughter Award
CLIP 10/06/20
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's COVID-19 Battle Was 'Really A Scary Time'
CLIP 10/05/20
Lori Loughlin's Life At Victorville Prison May Be 'A Shock To Her System,' Prison Consultant Says
CLIP 10/05/20
Man's Incredible 300-Pound Weight Loss Journey
CLIP 10/05/20
Katy Perry Uses Breast Pump & Urges Fans To 'Get Pumped To Vote' In Star-Studded Exercise Video
CLIP 10/05/20
BTS Explains Why They Donated $1M To Black Lives Matter
CLIP 10/05/20
Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Celebrate Her Second Trimester: 'Already Planning Family Adventures'
CLIP 10/05/20
Eva Mendes Would Rather Be Home With Ryan Gosling Than Anywhere Else In The World
CLIP 10/05/20
Mariah Carey Says She & Ex-Fiancé James Packer Didn't Have 'A Physical Relationship'
CLIP 10/05/20
Ne-Yo Surprises Music Teacher & His Beloved Deaf Dog: See The Heartwarming Moment!
CLIP 10/05/20
David Dobrik Shuts Down Charlotte Dalessio Dating Rumors: ‘I’m Still Single’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 10/05/20
Justin Timberlake Reveals Why *NSYNC's Breakup Wasn't 'Big News' To The Band
CLIP 10/05/20
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Host Pumpkin Party For Daughter True & Her Cousins
CLIP 10/05/20
Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Rejection
CLIP 10/05/20
Nick Cordero's Widow Amanda Kloots Has A Fun-Filled Beach Day With Son Elvis
CLIP 10/05/20
Kelly Clarkson Taps Leon Bridges As 'Voice' Advisor: 'I'm Such A Fan Of His Talent' (Exclusive)
CLIP 10/05/20
'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Expecting First Child With Husband Christian Huff
CLIP 10/05/20
Prince William Says Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are ‘Very Cheeky’
CLIP 10/05/20
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals Last Conversation With Late ‘Black Panther’ Star
CLIP 10/05/20
Adam Lambert Reveals Inspiration Behind His & Queen's New Live Album
CLIP 10/04/20
The Death of Caylee Anthony: Access True Crime Timeline
CLIP 10/04/20
Chris Harrison Says Matt James As New 'Bachelor' 'Is A Step In The Right Direction'
CLIP 10/03/20
Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Get Shout-Out From LeBron James: 'We're With You Guys'
CLIP 10/03/20
Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Speak Publicly For First Time In Sweet Video
CLIP 10/03/20
'13 Going On 30' Star Christa B. Allen Talks TikTok Fame & Jennifer Garner Memories
CLIP 10/03/20
Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Sings Birthday Song As She Celebrates Turning 2
CLIP 10/02/20
Oprah Urges Kelly Ripa Not To Post Naked Photo On Her 50th Birthday!
CLIP 10/02/20
O.J. Simpson's Former Friend Looks Back 25 Years After Verdict
CLIP 10/02/20
Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her Key To Staying In Shape In Quarantine
CLIP 10/02/20
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Are Watching 'Buffy' For The First Time In Quarantine: 'They Are Hooked'
CLIP 10/02/20
Tyler Cameron Has 'Struggled' Being Friends With Hannah Brown: 'It's Been Very Complicated & Tough'
CLIP 10/02/20
Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Laid To Rest At Graceland With Grandfather Elvis
CLIP 10/02/20
James Lafferty ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ About Engagement To Alexandra Park
CLIP 10/02/20
Patrick J. Adams Is ‘Very Happy’ Meghan Markle Is Vocal About The Election
CLIP 10/02/20
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Daughter Has ‘Hole In Her Heart’
CLIP 10/02/20
Priyanka Chopra Is Getting Real & Honest In New Tell-All Memoir 'Unfinished'
CLIP 10/02/20
See Jim Carrey And Maya Rudolph As Joe Biden And Kamala Harris In ‘SNL’ Sneak Peek
CLIP 10/02/20
Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Lizzo, ‘Drag Race’ Stars & More Stun At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show
CLIP 10/02/20
Demi Lovato Accused By Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Of Using Him For PR Stunt
CLIP 10/02/20
Celebrities React To Donald Trump & Melania Trump's Positive COVID-19 Tests
CLIP 10/02/20
Chrissy Teigen's Mom Holds Late Grandson Jack During Tearful Farewell
CLIP 10/01/20
Rihanna Reveals Her Go-To Quarantine Outfit
CLIP 10/01/20
Phylicia Rashad Remembers Former Student Chadwick Boseman: His 'Legacy Is A Rich One'
CLIP 10/01/20
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Daddy Goals As He Sends Daughter Soaring Into The Air In Sweet Pool Video
CLIP 10/01/20
Lily Collins Knew She Wanted To Be Charlie McDowell's Wife 'The Second That' She Met Him
CLIP 10/01/20
Nyle DiMarco Breaks Down 'The Heart' Of 'Deaf U': 'There's No One Right Way To Be Deaf'
CLIP 10/01/20
Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 'Girl, Interrupted' Co-Star As Witness In Custody Trial
CLIP 10/01/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Have Sweet Video Chat With Koala Saved From Australian Bushfires
CLIP 10/01/20
Naya Rivera's Unique Secret Talent Revealed By 'Glee' Co-Star Chris Colfer
CLIP 10/01/20
Vanessa Bryant and BFF Ciara Breastfeed Together On Private Plane
CLIP 10/01/20
Nicki Minaj Welcomes First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty
CLIP 10/01/20
Anna Duggar Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary With Josh Duggar: ‘I’m So Thankful’
CLIP 10/01/20
Shawn Johnson Admits She & Andrew East Are Ready For Baby No. 2
CLIP 10/01/20
Meghan Markle Calls Black Lives Matter Movement A 'Beautiful Thing'
CLIP 10/01/20
First Photos Of Chadwick Boseman In Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Released
CLIP 10/01/20
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Get Love From Kim Kardashian, The Rock & More After Loss Of Baby
CLIP 10/01/20
Rihanna Feels The Sexiest With Natural Hair & No Makeup: ‘I Didn’t Need Any Extra’
CLIP 10/01/20
Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss And Reveals They Were Going To Call Their Son Jack
CLIP 10/01/20
Kim Cattrall Went Shopping With 'SATC' Costume Guru To Find 'Fabulous' Looks For 'Filthy Rich'
CLIP 09/30/20
Clare Bronfman, Seagram's Heiress, Sentenced To 81 Months In NXIVM Case
CLIP 09/30/20
Princess Diana's Hairstylist Reveals What Inspired Her Signature Short Cut
CLIP 09/30/20
Camila Cabello Puts Shawn Mendes Breakup Speculation To Rest With Romantic New Post
CLIP 09/30/20
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Wears Over $10K Hermes Kelly Designer Backpack For First Day Of Home School
CLIP 09/30/20
Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Advice For Goddaughters Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner
CLIP 09/30/20
Jill Duggar Reveals She & Husband Derick Dillard Use Non-Hormonal Birth Control
CLIP 09/30/20
Jason Aldean Reflects On Route 91 Harvest Shooting 3 Years Later: It's Not Something I'll 'Ever Forget'
CLIP 09/30/20
Nikki Bella Opens Up About Dealing With Postpartum Depression: ‘I Was Starting To Feel Invisible’
CLIP 09/30/20
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Channels Dad With Bulging Biceps After Workout
CLIP 09/30/20
Mariah Carey Reveals Real Reason For Jennifer Lopez Feud In New Memoir
CLIP 09/30/20
Chrishell Stause Admits To Freezing Her Eggs After Divorcing Justin Hartley
CLIP 09/30/20
How Luke Hemsworth Supported Brother Liam During Miley Cyrus Divorce
CLIP 09/30/20
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Sister Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross With Flower-Filled Baby Shower!
CLIP 09/30/20
Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Get Mom-Shaming Over Sultry Photo: We Don't Have To 'Crawl Into A Cave'
CLIP 09/30/20
Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Welcome Second Child: 'We Couldn't Love You More'
CLIP 09/30/20
Jonathan Bennett Proud To Be In First LGBTQ+ Hallmark Movie ‘The Christmas House’
CLIP 09/30/20
BLACKPINK ‘Can’t Wait’ To Perform ‘Ice Cream’ With Selena Gomez
CLIP 09/30/20
Robin Thicke Calls ‘Masked Singer’ Season ‘More Difficult Than Ever’ Before
CLIP 09/30/20
Kerry Washington, John Legend, Bette Midler & More React To Trump-Biden Presidential Debate
CLIP 09/30/20
Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Explains Why He’s Living With Her Sister
CLIP 09/30/20
Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her Luck In New Photos Of Kanye West & All 4 Kids
CLIP 09/29/20
Anthony Ramos Reveals Inspiring Piece Of Advice Lin-Manuel Miranda Gave Him: 'I'll Never Forget It'
CLIP 09/29/20
Michelle Buteau Learned A Lot From Working With Total 'Boss' Jennifer Lopez
CLIP 09/29/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.