Days after news broke of her separation from husband Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox is back in the public eye with Machine Gun Kelly. The "Jennifer's Body" actress played the artist's love interest in his steamy music video for "Bloody Valentine." While the two appeared to have sizzling chemistry in the video, Brian previously told listeners of his podcast, '...with Brian Austin Green,' that they were "friends at this point."

