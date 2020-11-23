Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are crossing another milestone off their relationship checklist! The couple made their red carpet debut arm-in-arm at the 2020 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Fox dressed in a green mini dress was one of show's presenters, while the "Bad Things" rapper is set to make his performance debut with Blink-182's Travis Barker. The 30-year-old musician commemorated the special occasion with the actress on Instagram, posting, "Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life."

