Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking things to the next level! The "Midnight in the Switchgrass" co-stars made their budding connection Instagram official this week. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared a playful mirror selfie of him and Megan in which they both wrapped an arm around each other and made twin tongue-out faces for the camera. "Waited for eternity to find you again," he captioned the picture.

Appearing: