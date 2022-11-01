Main Content

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Face Backlash For 'Distasteful' Halloween Costumes

CLIP11/01/22

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are facing backlash after posting about their Halloween costumes over the weekend. On Sunday, the mom of three shared a series of photos and videos of herself and her fiancé dressed up as a priest and a lingerie-wearing worshiper. "On Sundays we take communion," she captioned the post, as she shared a clip of herself on her knees wearing a leash while MGK fed her. "This is just distasteful and I’m an atheist," one person wrote. "Unacceptable," another added.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: megan fox, Machine Gun Kelly, MGK, Halloween, priest, blacklash
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.