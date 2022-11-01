Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are facing backlash after posting about their Halloween costumes over the weekend. On Sunday, the mom of three shared a series of photos and videos of herself and her fiancé dressed up as a priest and a lingerie-wearing worshiper. "On Sundays we take communion," she captioned the post, as she shared a clip of herself on her knees wearing a leash while MGK fed her. "This is just distasteful and I’m an atheist," one person wrote. "Unacceptable," another added.

