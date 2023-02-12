Is it over for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? The actress sparked major split rumors after deleting all photos of her rocker fiancé over the weekend, and further fueled the gossip with a cryptic post quoting Beyonce's famous revenge track "Pray If You Catch Me." The speculation comes just one week after Megan and MGK hit up the Grammy Awards together, and they were also spotted at a pre-Super Bowl party on Friday night.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight