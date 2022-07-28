Megan Fox already met ex-Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess' newborn son! The "Dancing With The Stars" pro opened up about the adorable exchange the "Transformers" star had with the one-month-old. "She came in and got some Zane snuggle time," Sharna told Us Weekly. The 37-year-old went on to explain how happy she is that her son is growing up in a big, blended family, and said that Brian's four other sons love their new brother.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight