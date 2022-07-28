Main Content

Megan Fox Had 'Wonderful' Reaction to Meeting Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess' Baby Zane

CLIP07/28/22

Megan Fox already met ex-Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess' newborn son! The "Dancing With The Stars" pro opened up about the adorable exchange the "Transformers" star had with the one-month-old. "She came in and got some Zane snuggle time," Sharna told Us Weekly. The 37-year-old went on to explain how happy she is that her son is growing up in a big, blended family, and said that Brian's four other sons love their new brother.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: sharna burgess, Brian Austin Green, zane, megan fox
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.