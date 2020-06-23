Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox is clarifying past statements about her "Transformers" director Michael Bay. A clip resurfaced online from a 2009 interview Megan gave to Jimmy Kimmel in which she recounted having to wear a stars-and-stripes bikini as an extra for a scene in the Bay-directed "Bad Boys 2" when she was just 15. After many called for the cancellation of Bay, Megan took to Instagram to clear up her past stories about the director and said she was "never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner."

Appearing: