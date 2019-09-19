Megan Fox Defends Son Wearing Dresses To School: I Want Him To Be Confident 'No Matter What'

Also available on the NBC app

Megan Fox is teaching her three young boys to live their truths. The "Jennifer's Body" star opened up on "The Talk" about her oldest son choosing to wear dresses, including at school. Though she said 6-year-old Noah does get teased about his personal style sometimes, he isn't letting any criticism get him down. "He was like, 'Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don't care, I love dresses too much,'" Megan revealed. Noah isn't just interested in his own wardrobe, though – he's already started designing outfits for his famous mom!

