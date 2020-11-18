Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox says she'll never find anyone else quite like Machine Gun Kelly! The "Transformers" star reflected on her whirlwind romance with the musician and actor, whose real name is Colson Baker, telling Nylon that their connection is a "once in a lifetime thing" of "mythic proportions." Megan also compared her feelings for Colson to a true force of nature, explaining that the bond they share is simply undeniable. "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she said. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice but to surrender with reverence and gratitude."

Appearing: