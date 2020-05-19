Also available on the nbc app

It's over for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. On the May 18 episode of his podcast, "…with Brian Austin Green," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum confirmed that he and his wife were separating after nearly a decade of marriage. Brian assured listeners that the split was amicable, saying, "I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

