Meet The Stars Of Disney+'s Delightfully Meta 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

Disney's brand-new streaming platform, Disney+, is almost here, and one of its new series getting buzz is the very meta "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." The show follows the students at East High, the fictional high school where the original "High School Musical" was set, preparing to put on a theatrical version of "High School Musical" as their school play. Sixteen-year-old Olivia Rodrigo and 18-year-old Joshua Bassett, who are taking over the franchise from Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, talk to All Access about the much-anticipated new series. "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premieres on Disney+ Nov. 12.

