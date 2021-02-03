Main Content

Meet The Man Behind The First Black-Owned Cereal Company

CLIP02/03/21

After the George Floyd protests, Nic King wanted to find a way to amplify Black voices. He searched online for a Black-owned cereal brand and nothing came up, so he decided to start his own company, Legacy Cereal. He also launched Proud Puffs, a cereal that promotes Black empowerment through its inclusive artwork and uplifting word search. Pilot Pens and Kelly awarded Nic $1,000 to continue his incredible work.

