After the George Floyd protests, Nic King wanted to find a way to amplify Black voices. He searched online for a Black-owned cereal brand and nothing came up, so he decided to start his own company, Legacy Cereal. He also launched Proud Puffs, a cereal that promotes Black empowerment through its inclusive artwork and uplifting word search. Pilot Pens and Kelly awarded Nic $1,000 to continue his incredible work.

