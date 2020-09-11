Main Content

Meet The 17-Year-Old Designing Wigs For Cardi B, Blac Chyna & More

CLIP09/10/20

Trenton Lee, 17, is making his mark on the world with his incredible wigs! The teen has created hair looks for celebrities like Cardi B, Blac Chyna and Tichina Arnold, and he told Access Hollywood which stars he'd love to collaborate with next. Trenton also opened up about creating custom wigs for cancer patients suffering hair loss, something that he says "keeps him smiling."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.