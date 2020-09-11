Trenton Lee, 17, is making his mark on the world with his incredible wigs! The teen has created hair looks for celebrities like Cardi B, Blac Chyna and Tichina Arnold, and he told Access Hollywood which stars he'd love to collaborate with next. Trenton also opened up about creating custom wigs for cancer patients suffering hair loss, something that he says "keeps him smiling."

