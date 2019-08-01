Meek Mill Sounds Off On ASAP Rocky's 'Unfair' Case: 'I Don't Think It's Right'

Also available on the NBC app

Days after his own overturned conviction on years-old drug and gun charges, Meek Mill is sending encouragement to another hip-hop star experiencing legal woes. The rapper told Access why he supports A$AP Rocky, who remains in a Swedish jail amid an investigation into alleged aggravated assault between his entourage and two other men. Meek delivered a passionate message to A$AP, saying he hopes he continues to fight his case.

