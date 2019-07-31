Meek Mill Praises Kim Kardashian's Criminal Justice Reform Efforts

Also available on the NBC app

Meek Mill is applauding Kim Kardashian's criminal justice reform efforts. The rapper tells Access exclusively why he thinks his famous friend is using her platform for an important cause, especially in light of his recently overturned conviction after 11 years on probation. Meek also reflects on how he's using his personal experience to promote positive change , and explains how his life has already changed now that he's officially a free man. Catch Meek's full interview only on Access Aug. 5 and 6. His new Amazon series, "Free Meek," drops Aug. 9.

