Meek Mill isn't backing down. The rapper sounded off after facing an uproar this week over a leaked lyric about Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash. The line in question is reportedly from an upcoming collab with Lil Baby and references the late NBA icon's shocking death, reading, "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe." The Bryant family has yet to issue public comment but Meek himself wasn't having the criticism, posting a pair of tweets seemingly bashing cancel culture.

