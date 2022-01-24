Also available on the nbc app

Meat Loaf's widow, Deborah Aday, is speaking out following the shocking death of the famous rock star. The "I Would Do Anything For Love" singer passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20 and his wife of nearly 15 years is opening up about her heartbreak. "The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching. I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words," she said. "From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him."

