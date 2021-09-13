Also available on the nbc app

Meadow Walker is paying tribute to her late father on what would have been his 48th birthday. The model posted a sweet throwback photo of herself and her dad, Paul Walker. "Happy birthday daddy, I love you," she wrote along with the image. Paul died in a car accident in 2013, and Meadow has found ways to honor his legacy over the years. In May 2021 she shared photos from one of her childhood birthdays, and captioned the photos "miss you."

