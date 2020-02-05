Also available on the nbc app

HBO's new six-part docuseries "McMillions" tells the hard-to-believe real-life story of how people were able to swindle millions in McDonalds' Monopoly game. Co-directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte tell All Access all about the scam, which they spent years researching, and the people who got involved. "Some people had trouble with the law, most people had not. They're looking at this as their chance to really come up in life. They thought this may be their miracle," Hernandez explained. "McMillions" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on HBO.

Appearing: