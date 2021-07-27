McKayla Maroney is getting candid about a difficult chapter of her life. The former Olympic gymnast and vault phenom – who was part of the Fierce Five at the London Olympics in 2012 – opened up about the abuse she says that she endured during her journey and said that having to raise her voice about it takes its toll on her. “From my experience speaking up about abuse is extremely exhausting physically, mentally, and emotionally,” she wrote in part. McKayla added of coming out against Larry Nassar in 2017, “I hated the depressing tone my life took on, and how the media portrayed me. I never wanted to be seen as a victim, I just wanted Larry Nassar in jail, and the people who enabled the abuse to be held accountable.” She also said Britney Spears’ story resonated with her: “Just like Britney, I also had to “fake it till you make it” to survive my 2012 Olympics.”

