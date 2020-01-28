Also available on the nbc app

Stop! Hammer Time! MC Hammer is back with a new Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his hit 1990 single, "U Can't Touch This." The hip-hop artist dished to Access Hollywood about the experience, while delivering nostalgic vibes in exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. "It is crazy to think that it's been 30 years," he said. "Like most people, as we get older, the years just fly by. So for me, it was like, 'Wait, wait, I thought I recorded that about five or six years ago."

