Mayim Bialik joins Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Scott Evans to dish about her new show "Call Me Kat," and reveals how her "Big Bang Theory" co-star Jim Parsons had her in mind for the title role. Is there a possibility for the real-life pals to reunite on screen? Mayim also shares about her "Mayim Bialik Breakdown" podcast and how it delivers awareness and insight into mental health issues. "Call Me Kat" airs Thursdays at 9 PM EST on Fox.

