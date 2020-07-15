Also available on the nbc app

Mayim Bialik joined Mario Lopez and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” and opened up with how her family has been doing in quarantine. She revealed that her two kids are already being homeschooled, so it hasn’t been a big change for them. Mayim chatted about her new TBS reality show, “Celebrity Show-Off,” which gives stars a chance to film a 5-minute video of themselves at home. Based on viewer votes, the winner gets a donation for their charity of choice. Mayim and Mario also reminisced on filming “Circus of the Stars” together in 1989 back when they were teens. “It was right before ‘Blossom,’ I think I had done ‘Beaches’ and I just started ‘Blossom.’ “Celebrity Show-Off” airs Tuesday nights on TBS.

