Also available on the nbc app

Maya Rudolph won her first two Emmys this week. She snagged the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy awards for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on "Saturday Night Live" and for voicing the role of Connie the Hormone Monstress in "Big Mouth." The actress spoke to media following her wins and revealed that even though she didn't win the Emmy for her role as judge in "The Good Place," her robe was actually modeled after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Appearing: