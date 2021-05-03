Also available on the nbc app

Maya Hawke is a big fan of her “Mainstream” co-star Andrew Garfield as well as the film’s director, Gia Coppola. She also revealed that she originally didn’t want to act professionally saying, “I was kind of deterred from wanting to do it professionally kind of, for all the obvious reasons. But I then just realized that my love for it was so much bigger than any reason I had not to do it.” The “Stranger Things” star also dishes about her career and relationship with social media. “Mainstream” is out on May 7, 2021.

