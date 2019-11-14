Maury Povich Doesn't Know The Answer To Those Famous Paternity Tests Ahead Of Time

Also available on the NBC app

The results are in, Maury Povich is here! The legendary talk show host joined Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez and Scott Evans on Access Daily to chat about his new board game, "The Maury Game: You Are Not The Father." Maury also spills insider info about his popular namesake show, revealing that he really doesn't know the answer to those famous paternity tests until the guests do! Maury explains that he always wants his reactions to the tests to be genuine.

