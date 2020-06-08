Also available on the NBC app

Maude Apatow and Bel Powley spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about their upcoming film “The King of Staten Island” which stars Pete Davidson and is directed by Maude’s dad, Judd Apatow. The actress opened up about auditioning for her dad’s film and how he wasn’t too keen on her joining the project. “I think my dad wasn’t super, onboard at first, I had to show him that I can do it. It was important to him that Pete and I had chemistry and that it made sense.” “The King of Staten Island” will be released on-demand on June 12.

