Chris Rock's Brother Tony Rock Doesn't Accept Will Smith's Apology For Oscars Slap
CLIP 03/30/22
Main Content
The Super Bowl LVI celebrations keep on going for Matthew Stafford! On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback led his team in a parade through the streets of L.A., and he sipped on some tequila while addressing the crowd! The day before, the athlete walked straight into his backyard pool to celebrate his win, and his wife Kelly Stafford caught the funny moment on camera. Both Matthew and Kelly joined "TODAY" to reflect on the big week and how they're making it special for their kids.