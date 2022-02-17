Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Matthew Stafford Drinks Tequila While Pumping Up Crowd At Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade In LA

CLIP02/16/22
Also available on the nbc app

The Super Bowl LVI celebrations keep on going for Matthew Stafford! On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback led his team in a parade through the streets of L.A., and he sipped on some tequila while addressing the crowd! The day before, the athlete walked straight into his backyard pool to celebrate his win, and his wife Kelly Stafford caught the funny moment on camera. Both Matthew and Kelly joined "TODAY" to reflect on the big week and how they're making it special for their kids.

Appearing:
Tags: matthew stafford, kelly stafford, celebrity, super bowl, entertainment
S2022 E01 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.