Matthew Perry Reflects on Friendship With Jennifer Aniston: 'She's The Greatest' (Exclusive)

CLIP11/18/22

Matthew Perry is grateful for his friendship with Jennifer Aniston. The "Friends" star reflected on their relationship with Access Hollywood at GQ's Men of the Year Party. "We don't see each other as much, I wish the group would see each other more times, but she's the greatest," he said. He also opened up about the support he has received following the release of his book. The 53-year-old was honored at the event for his storytelling.

Tags: Matthew Perry, friends, Jennifer Aniston
