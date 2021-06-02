Also available on the nbc app

Matthew Perry may need his “Friends” by his side. The sitcom funny man and his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, have called it quits. The split comes six months after the TV star popped the question to the literary manager. Matthew confirmed the news in a statement to People Magazine. "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best,” he said. He previously confirmed their engagement in November 2020. Matthew reportedly began dating the 29-year-old in 2018 and shared pictures of his lady on his Instagram in December 2020 to promote his “Friends” collection of his charity merch.

Appearing: