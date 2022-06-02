Main Content

Matthew Morrison Reportedly Fired From 'SYTYCD' Over 'Flirty' Messages To Contestant

CLIP06/01/22

Matthew Morrison was reportedly fired from the Fox series "So You Think You Can Dance" after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a contestant. A source close to the reality show told People that the "Glee" alum reached out to the dancer "through flirty direct messages on social media" and that she "felt uncomfortable with his line of comments," leading to an investigation. Access Hollywood has reached out to Morrison and Fox, who have not responded to our request for comment.

