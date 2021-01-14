Also available on the nbc app

Camila Alves McConaughey isn't afraid to push her man! The Women of Today founder revealed how she inspired husband Matthew McConaughey to begin writing his New York Times best-selling memoir "Greenlights" while whipping up a delicious coleslaw with Mario Lopez on Access Daily. "I kicked him out of the house," she admitted. "I said, 'Get out of here! I don't want to hear from you. I don't want to know anything until you come back!' And he did, and he came back with this beautiful, amazing story." For more great recipe ideas, check out Camila's website Women of Today.

