Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves & Their Kids Cook and Serve Meals To Homeless In Restaurant

Matthew McConaughey's family is giving back in a big way! Camila Alves McConaughey shared an inside look at herself and two of their three kids volunteering to help feed the homeless in Paris on Instagram Tuesday. "Spen[t] our last day in Paris fashion week volunteering @refettorioparis. [W]e cooked, helped serve, helped clean. [T]hey create a first-class dinner experience for people in need and homeless in Paris bringing their dignity to front line," she captioned a video of her family working to prep and plate the meals.

