Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Matthew McConaughey Tells Joe Jonas He Moved Back To Austin To Start A Family (EXCLUSIVE)

CLIP04/29/20
Also available on the nbc app

Texas forever! Joe Jonas and Matthew McConaughey are bonding over their mutual love for the Lone Star state capital. In an exclusive look at Matthew's appearance on the Jonas Brothers singer's new Quibi series "Cup of Joe," the pair stroll around Austin and reflect on the city's friendly and inclusive vibe. The Oscar winner and dad of three tells Joe that he was attracted to living there because he thought it would be an ideal place to raise a family, and they both marvel over the city's modern attitude and creative atmosphere. Catch Matthew's Austin episode of "Cup of Joe," dropping April 30 on Quibi.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Joe Jonas, Matthew McConaughey, Cup of Joe, joe jonas quibi, joe jonas cup of joe, joe jonas matthew mcconaughey
S2020 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.