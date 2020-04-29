Also available on the nbc app

Texas forever! Joe Jonas and Matthew McConaughey are bonding over their mutual love for the Lone Star state capital. In an exclusive look at Matthew's appearance on the Jonas Brothers singer's new Quibi series "Cup of Joe," the pair stroll around Austin and reflect on the city's friendly and inclusive vibe. The Oscar winner and dad of three tells Joe that he was attracted to living there because he thought it would be an ideal place to raise a family, and they both marvel over the city's modern attitude and creative atmosphere. Catch Matthew's Austin episode of "Cup of Joe," dropping April 30 on Quibi.

