Access Hollywood
Matthew McConaughey Teases If He's Up For A Return To 'Magic Mike'

Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey hasn't said goodbye to romantic comedies! The Oscar winner tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the "Sing 2" premiere that he's open to another rom-com if the project is right. But what does he think about a potential return for "Magic Mike 3"? And, Matthew reveals if he shows off his singing pipes in "Sing 2," hitting theaters on Dec. 22.

