Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey hasn't said goodbye to romantic comedies! The Oscar winner tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the "Sing 2" premiere that he's open to another rom-com if the project is right. But what does he think about a potential return for "Magic Mike 3"? And, Matthew reveals if he shows off his singing pipes in "Sing 2," hitting theaters on Dec. 22.

