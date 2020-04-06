Also available on the nbc app

Matthew McConaughey continues to encourage fans to "turn a red light into a green light." The "True Detective" star recently joined a Zoom call to play bingo with the residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in his home state of Texas. Matthew was with his wife Camila, their two kids and his mom Kay as they called into the senior meet-up. The Enclave posted a video on their Facebook page showing McConaughey calling out the chip that led to two big winners.

