Matthew McConaughey's soothing voice is giving fans comfort in these uncertain times. The Oscar-winning actor preached unity and hope as he addressed the ongoing global pandemic in a message on Twitter. "I just want to say, in these crazy times that we're in with the coronavirus, let's take care of ourselves and each other," he said. "Let's not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let's do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those of us around us. Right now, more than before, we're all dependent on each other than we ever have been." The A-list star received tons of love on social media as the video gained thousands of likes and retweets. But Matthew is just one of many celebrities who have reached out to fans with words of solidarity.

