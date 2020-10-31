Main Content

Matthew McConaughey Reveals How Wife Camila Alves Won Over His Mom

Matthew McConaughey is an open book! The "Greenlights" author joins Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover for an in-depth interview about his new memoir and how he reacted to the sweet note wife Camila Alves penned for him when the book went to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. Matthew goes on to recount his and Camila's love story, from the first time they met to how she won over his mother – and how counseling helped prepare them for marriage. And, the Oscar winner reveals he considered quitting acting after not working in Hollywood for nearly two years. "Greenlights" is available now.

