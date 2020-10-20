Also available on the nbc app

Matthew McConaughey opens up about his father’s death in his new memoir, “Greenlight.” The 50-year-old actor revealed his dad, James McConaughey died while having sex with his mother, Kay. “My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed,” he wrote in an excerpt shared by People. Matthew’s book ‘Greenlight’ is out on October 20.

