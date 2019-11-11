Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon And More Stars Salute The Troops For Veterans Day

Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Brady and more stars are saluting the brave men and women in uniform on this Veterans Day. Matthew took to Instagram to share himself posing with members of the armed services in front of the American flag. "Look up #thankyouforyourservice," he captioned the snapshot. Plus, more of Hollywood's biggest stars also sent their thanks to those who have and do serve in the armed forces.

