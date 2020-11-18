Also available on the nbc app

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about how fame changed his relationship with his mother, Kay, leading them to being estranged for eight years. The mother and son got candid about their rough patch during a joint appearance on “Red Table Talk.” “I would share things with her … some of those things I would share might show up in the six o’clock news three days later,” he said of their phone conversations after he made it big.

