Matthew McConaughey Helps Khalid Raise $500K For El Paso Shooting Victims At Benefit Concert

Khalid has honored his hometown in a beautiful way. The 21-year-old El Paso native helped raise $500,000 during his benefit concert named "A Night in Suncity" to support the victims of the tragic shooting at Walmart on Aug. 3, which claimed the lives of 22 people. The singer was joined by Matthew McConaughey, SZA, Lil Yachty and Rae Sremmurd as well as presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke at the event.

