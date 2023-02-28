Main Content

Matthew McConaughey Cuts Son Livingston’s Hair In Rare Photo: ‘Then This Happened’

Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the 53-year-old cutting his 10-year-old son Livingston’s hair as his 14-year-old son Levi watched from a distance. In the photo, Matthew looks super focused as he trims his son’s locks, but Livingston on the other hand looks a little iffy as he sits in the barber’s chair. The picture is a rare look at Matthew and Camila’s family as the two tend to keep their life at home with three kids private.

