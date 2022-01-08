Bob Saget Dead At 65: John Stamos, Pete Davidson & More Mourn Beloved 'Full House' Star
Ninety years old and just getting started! Matthew McConaughey is celebrating his mom's milestone birthday. The Oscar winner paid tribute to his beloved mother, Kay, with a cute photo of the newly-minted nonagenarian proudly wearing a "90 & Fabulous" sash and a tiara. Matthew also paid tribute to Kay's long life with a cute caption honoring her inspiring outlook. "Ma Mac McConaughey at 90 today— livin on joy, forgiveness, resistance, and 'not being able to imagine not being here,'" he wrote.