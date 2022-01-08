Also available on the nbc app

Ninety years old and just getting started! Matthew McConaughey is celebrating his mom's milestone birthday. The Oscar winner paid tribute to his beloved mother, Kay, with a cute photo of the newly-minted nonagenarian proudly wearing a "90 & Fabulous" sash and a tiara. Matthew also paid tribute to Kay's long life with a cute caption honoring her inspiring outlook. "Ma Mac McConaughey at 90 today— livin on joy, forgiveness, resistance, and 'not being able to imagine not being here,'" he wrote.

Appearing:

S0 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution