Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Mom Kay's 90th Birthday: She Can't 'Imagine Not Being Here'

CLIP01/08/22
Also available on the nbc app

Ninety years old and just getting started! Matthew McConaughey is celebrating his mom's milestone birthday. The Oscar winner paid tribute to his beloved mother, Kay, with a cute photo of the newly-minted nonagenarian proudly wearing a "90 & Fabulous" sash and a tiara. Matthew also paid tribute to Kay's long life with a cute caption honoring her inspiring outlook. "Ma Mac McConaughey at 90 today— livin on joy, forgiveness, resistance, and 'not being able to imagine not being here,'" he wrote.

Appearing:
Tags: Matthew McConaughey, matthew mcconaughey mom, camila alves, Jennifer Garner, celebrity birthdays
S0 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.