Alright, alright, alright: Matthew McConaughey isn't getting into politics, at least not yet. The Oscar winner announced his decision not to run for Texas governor, telling Instagram followers in a lengthy video over the weekend that he's aware he's been mentioned as a possible contender for the position. Though he admitted giving the notion some thought, Matthew explained why he won't be pursuing elected office at this time.

