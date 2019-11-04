Also available on the NBC app

Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey is official on Instagram in honor of his 50th birthday. The “Dallas Buyers Club” star shared his first post where he admits he’s “a little bit nervous” about joining the social media network. Despite his nerves, fans were delighted that the “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” star made it official on Instagram and left him lots of words of support in the comments section!

