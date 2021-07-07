Also available on the nbc app

Matt Mauser made it past the audition for “America’s Got Talent” with a little help from his late wife Christina, who was among the victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant. “I was so in the moment, I was talking to her and it was something that was so surreal, I had never experienced anything like that,” he told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about how he felt after he finished his performance. “You know I had been performing for quite a long time, but here it was this manifestation of everything you had worked for 20 years as a musician, and I couldn’t share it with her. So it was a lot of emotions.” Matt also opened up about how his family is moving forward after the tragic helicopter crash and revealed he wants his kids to have as much of a normal life as possible. "America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Appearing: